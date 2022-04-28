A revival with noted Pastor Ron Phillips with be held April 29-30 at 6:30 p.m. at New Creation Church at 1115 Bel Aire Drive.
Ron Phillips served as senior pastor of Abba’s House from October 1979 until Dec. 31, 2017, when he transitioned to Pastor Emeritus. Pastor Ron was a pioneer in the area of spiritual warfare and awakening among Baptists. He now serves as an ambassador of Abba's House as he mentors young pastors and operates in an apostolic role.
For 32 years, his weekly television program aired around the world. He was host of the Center Point radio broadcast for 14 years. An award-winning writer and accomplished blogger, he has authored more than 30 books, including the Foundations on the Holy Spirit series, “Our Invisible Allies”, “Everyone’s Guide to Demons & Spiritual Warfare”, “Unexplained Mysteries of Heaven and Earth”, “The Power of Agreement and The Unraveling of America”.