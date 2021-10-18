October is National Physical Therapy Month, and Morning Pointe Senior Living – including its Tullahoma location - is honoring all the in-house therapy partners that help keep residents happy, healthy, and thriving through activities designed to keep them moving.
Through proper exercise, education, and therapy services, senior residents are living longer with a better quality of life and renewed sense of confidence. A March 2020 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that people who take more steps daily greatly lower their risk of an early death from any cause. Regular physical activity is the best way to reduce risk for chronic health conditions, aid in weight management, lower blood pressure, and improve heart health.
“The goal of physical therapy is to help restore and improve functionality, reduce pain and increase mobility for better strength and balance,” said Mandy Taylor, RN, senior vice president of clinical services for Morning Pointe Senior Living. “As people age, they tend to lose flexibility—affecting their strength and balance—so maintaining the desired level of fitness becomes increasingly challenging. Loss of these functions could lead to a fall that could cause serious injury. We are grateful to all our physical therapy partners for their dedication to Morning Pointe’s resident wellbeing.”
Jill Spear, PT, regional director of operations with The Weston Group Rehabilitation Services— one of Morning Pointe’s in-house therapy partners—and her team of physical therapists work directly with residents weekly to maximize their mobility and reduce risk factors for falls.
“The Weston Group’s goal is to provide a full range of innovative therapeutic services to maximize wellbeing, strength, balance and mobility so residents are able to function as independently as possible,” said Spear.
Morning Pointe Senior Living, founded in 1996 by healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow, is a senior healthcare services company who develops, owns, and manages 35 Morning Pointe assisted living, personal care, and Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence communities in five southeastern states.