It would not be Christmas without some sort of pie. Whether it is a traditional pie or a new recipe, it may be the highlight of the dessert table. But when it comes to food safety, some pies are more of a risk than others.   

Most fruit pies such as berry pies, apple pie and cherry pie can be left on the counter for a while. The combination of having a lot of sugar as an ingredient and the acidity of the berries greatly reduces the risk of growth of any bacteria that may be present.