It would not be Christmas without some sort of pie. Whether it is a traditional pie or a new recipe, it may be the highlight of the dessert table. But when it comes to food safety, some pies are more of a risk than others.
Most fruit pies such as berry pies, apple pie and cherry pie can be left on the counter for a while. The combination of having a lot of sugar as an ingredient and the acidity of the berries greatly reduces the risk of growth of any bacteria that may be present.
Cream or custard-based pies, like sweet potato or pumpkin pie are quite different. Even though there is a lot of sugar in these too, they may be a risk for food borne illness. While some of these pies may be ok setting out at room temperature, others may not. Because the only way to know for certain of the safety is for the pie to undergo a test (which no home cook can do), the best practice is to always refrigerate.
Cool custard and cream pies at room temperature for no more than 30 minutes once you remove them from the oven. After 30 minutes, put them in the refrigerator to complete the cooling process and to keep them cold.
While you may see pumpkin pies displayed at room temperature in the grocery, these pies are safe if made from a recipe that prevents bacterial growth. They are put into containers and kept in cold storage. They will be identified by proper labeling approved by FDA. Refrigerate pies as soon as you get them home.
More pie safety tips:
Only buy clean, refrigerated eggs with uncracked shells.
Wash hands, utensils, equipment and the work area with hot soapy water before and after contact with eggs.
Don’t keep milk or eggs out of the refrigerator for more than two hours. Best to measure what you need and return the rest to the refrigerator as soon as possible.
Use a food thermometer to make sure the filling reaches 160 degrees F.
Meringue that tops a pie should be safe if baked at 350 degrees about 15 minutes.
Belinda Riddle is an extension agent with UT Extension in Coffee County who specializes in community health and building community partnerships.