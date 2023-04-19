Mother Nature provided a perfect day Saturday for Piping on the Green, the annual celebration of all things Scot on the grounds of The Celtic Cup.

“We had a fabulous turn out,” said Chrisie Moore of the Highland Rim Scottish Society which holds the event each year. “The weather was great. We’ve had years where it’s been raining and 20 degrees or 80 degrees. Welcome to Tennessee.”

Tags

Recommended for you