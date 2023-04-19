Bagpipers were among many of the entertainers featured at Piping on the Green this past Saturday on the campus of the Celtic Cup in Tullahoma. Favorable weather lured hundreds to the festival grounds to enjoy the annual celebration of all things Scottish.
Mother Nature provided a perfect day Saturday for Piping on the Green, the annual celebration of all things Scot on the grounds of The Celtic Cup.
“We had a fabulous turn out,” said Chrisie Moore of the Highland Rim Scottish Society which holds the event each year. “The weather was great. We’ve had years where it’s been raining and 20 degrees or 80 degrees. Welcome to Tennessee.”
Piping on the Green featured several things for visitors that packed the campus of The Celtic Cup to do as vendors ringed the grounds, offering many niche crafts while entertainers performed and bag pipers played.
“We are fortunate to have Secret Common Wealth perform again this year for us,” Moore said, noting food and drink were offered at an outside tent while food and beverage was also available inside at the restaurant.
This year also featured a visit from the highland cows, or Harry Coos as they are called in Scotland. The animals were on display for visitors to see and touch during the event.
Piping on the Green, while offering fun for visitors, is also meant to be a celebration of Scottish heritage and is one of the major projects done by the Highland Rim Scottish Society.
“You don’t have to be Scottish to be part of it, you just need an interest,” Moore said. “We celebrate who we are and what we are about. And, we come together as family.”