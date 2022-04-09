The Piping on the Green Celtic Music and Crafts Festival makes it long awaited return this month after a two year delay.
The Highland Rim Scottish Society’s eighth annual Piping on the Green Celtic Music and Crafts Festival is set to take place on Saturday, April 23, at the Celtic Cup Coffee House, located at 106 N. Anderson St. The festival is free admission and opened to the public. The crafts fair will open at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremonies starting at 9 a.m. with the HRSS Kilted Honor Guard. The festival will go until 6 p.m.
The National Anthem will be presented by the Tullahoma A Cappella Singers during the opening ceremonies and will have additional performances afterwards. The festival’s live music is sponsored by South Jackson Civic Center and will feature The Secret Commonwealth, Piper Jones Band, the Triquetra Troupe, Doon the Brae and will be headlined by The Jacobites by Name.
The festival was delayed two years due to concerns pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Committee Chairman René Cavett expressed her enthusiasm with the festival’s full force return.
“The Society is excited to bring back Piping on the Green after a two-year absence,” she said. “We have planned a bigger and better festival that will appeal to all family members. I expect a large crowd at this year’s event and encourage anyone with an interest in Celtic music, food, and crafts to spend some quality time with us.”
Will Prater will return as the Master of Ceremonies of the festival, which will celebrate National Tartan Day, which was April 6, where in A.D. 1320 the Declaration of Arbroath, for Scottish independence, was signed. The owners of the Celtic Cup Chris and Denise Smith will be around the festival with Celtic crafts, Highland pipers and workshops. They will also have their Medieval Mug eatery outdoors with Scottish and Irish fare such as fish and chips, bridies, scotch eggs and turkey legs.
Along with the festival, the Celtic Cup will also be sponsoring the “Castles of Scotland” Juried Art Show starting from April 11 to 30. Those who submitted their artwork earlier this month will have the chance to win prizes during the festival. Those interested can pick up an entry form at the Celtic Cup or visit either the restaurant’s or festival’s Facebook page.
For more information, visit the Piping on the Green Festival’s Facebook page or call the Celtic Cup at 931-563-7733 or HRSS Publicity Chair Alan Clark at 931-691-1452.