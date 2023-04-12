Play with a Purpose

This year’s fundraiser for Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will provide entertainment, food and fun activities, such as golf simulators, video and arcade style games, bumper cars and more. The event is 6-9:30 p.m., April 28, at the Detention @ The Elementary entertainment center in neighboring Warren County.

Ivy Petty, chairperson of Coffee County CAC board, invites the community to play, have fun and support the Coffee County CAC, a nonprofit serving children who have experienced severe abuse.