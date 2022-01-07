Mary Pollard has been promoted to vice president of consumer lending for Ascend Federal Credit Union. Pollard, who reports to Senior Vice President Trevor Williams, is responsible for helping oversee Ascend’s consumer lending operations, driving loan growth and enhancing member experience.
“Since joining our company, Mary has become a valued part of the Ascend family,” said Williams. “She serves our members with care and passion, and her extensive experience and leadership skills will play an important role in the future growth of our consumer lending business.”
“I’m honored to take on this position and look forward to more opportunities to work with our members to help them make the most and best use of the Ascend’s lending services,” said Pollard. “What makes this job especially fulfilling is Ascend’s approach to lending, which is to always to put our members’ best interests first – not just trying to sell products.”
An industry veteran, Pollard has more than 20 years of consumer lending experience. She joined Ascend in 2017 as associate vice president of consumer lending. Before that, she was vice president of lending for Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union in Pensacola, Florida. Pollard earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix.
Pollard and her husband, Jeff, live in Normandy and have two children. Outside of work, she is an avid bass angler and regularly participates in kayak bass fishing tournaments in several states, including Tennessee.
With more than 233,564 members and more than $3.5 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. The credit union is based in Tullahoma.