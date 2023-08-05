While Jason Johnson spent decades as a K-9 handler and trainer at some of the highest levels in the United States Government, in 2016 he began to think about what happens to those highly trained dogs when they reach retirement age and can no longer serve their country. Later that year, the Michigan native founded the nonprofit Project K-9 Hero to do something about it.

“Up until that point in my career, 2016, I just focused on training dogs, working dogs, but I didn’t really think about what happened to them in retirement,” he said from the Project K-9 facility in Marion County, Tennessee.

Project K-9 Hero National Ambassador Yoube
