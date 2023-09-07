1A - Handicrafts photo 01.jpg

Coffee County resident Lily Umbarger submits a selection of canned goods into the Junior Canning category in the Starnes Exhibit Building at the Coffee County Fair.

With categories for everything from fresh vegetables and baked goods to local honey and handmade clothing, there are many opportunities for Coffee County residents to walk away with a blue ribbon at the end of fair week.

Loretta Crowe came to the Starnes Exhibit building carrying two handmade quilts to enter for competition. It was only the second year she has decided to enter her quilts at the fair.