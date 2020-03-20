Over 60 young ladies were in pursuit of the crown on Saturday, March 14 at Tullahoma High School auditorium as the titles of Junior Miss Tullahoma, Little Miss Tullahoma and Miss Tullahoma 2020 were up for grabs.
Beginning at 2 p.m., 27 contestants competed for the title of Junior Miss Tullahoma 2020, with Isabella Faith English walking away with the crown. First runner-up was Jadian Brianna Keith. Second runner-up was Elise Kelly McCullough. Third runner-up was Anna Claire Ray and fourth runner-up was Asalynn Carlene Capps.
At 4:30 p.m., 13 girls participated in the Little Miss Tullahoma 2020 pageant. Hazel Graylin Tipps won the crown. Irelyn Elizabeth Ann Phillips was first runner-up. Rachel Katherine McShane was second runner-up. Alyvia Rose Howard was third runner-up and Breanna Belle Watson was fourth runner-up.
Lastly, at 6:30 p.m., 29 young women competed for the title of Miss Tullahoma 2020 with Raven Hellena Guilford winning the crown. First runner-up was Eleni Pisinos. Second runner-up was Annsley Kare Vaughn. Third runner-up was Mary-Katherine Marie Stroop and fourth runner-up was Trista Dana Eggleston.
The crowns were provided by Woodard’s Diamonds and Design, tickets were provided by McMurr’s and photography was provided by Candy Couch.
Sharon Woodard served as coordinator of the pageants, with Joann Crabtree and Macy Marin assisting. Charlotte Williams served as auditor and Leanne McCullough coordinated the sashes. Christ Holiday, Rhonda Milleville, and East and West Middle School staff were responsible for registration. Spencer Yoder served as master of ceremonies for the events.
