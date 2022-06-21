The Coffee Airfoilers RC Club took the skies Saturday to raise money for the Multi-County Cancer Support Network.
“We’ve raised over $14,000 so far since we started doing this and we took in over $2,000 before this year’s event even began Saturday,” said Bill Crawford who chaired the Fly Away Cancer event at the club’s airfield located off Wattendorf Highway this past Saturday. “This is our fourth year doing a fundraiser for the cancer support network which serves Tullahoma and surrounding areas.”
The event featured remote control planes of all types, ranging from small hand-released lightweight aircraft to large, detailed planes. Pilots beat the heat by flying their various models from morning until late in the afternoon, even after the fundraising raffle was done.
“Businesses and individuals donate to the cause and we raffle off the prizes with all the money going to the cancer network,” Crawford noted, adding that this year three pilots donated airplane rides (in real airplanes, not RC airplanes) for three lucky winners.
Along with showcasing their RC aircraft for the scores in attendance, the club featured a “dogfight” show where pilots attempted to dislodge streamers from the back of their opponents’ aircraft while flying full speed on the blustery day.
Crawford pointed out the club is at the airfield most Saturdays through October and the public is always welcome to stop by free of charge.
“We even offer free flying lessons,” Crawford said, noting experienced pilots provide RC aircraft and guidance to anyone who wants to learn to fly. “It’s free for people whether they five or 80. We will teach you how to fly.”
The next major event at the airfield will be the EDF Jet Jam July 8-9. Events are always free for the public.