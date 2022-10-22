Rik Reitmaier

Tullahoma-based Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, has announced that it has appointed Rik Reitmaier as senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO). Reitmaier, who reports to Ascend Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Matt Jernigan, is responsible for leading information security and system development, technology strategy and support objectives at the credit union.

“Rik’s proven track record of managing complex, multi-faceted digital transformation projects makes him the perfect person to lead our technology initiatives,” said Jernigan. “We are thrilled he is a member of our senior leadership team as we continue to enhance our technology to improve operations and better serve the members in our communities.”