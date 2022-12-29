REL La Fiesta Trip

Students of Robert E. Lee Elementary School enjoy a meal at La Fiesta Bar and Grill after Christmas shopping as part of a field trip earlier this month.

 Photo provided

Before going on winter break, students at Robert E. Lee Elementary School (REL) went out on a field trip to buy Christmas presents and received a free lunch courtesy of La Fiesta.

REL special education teachers Tammye Bush and Elizabeth White took their two classes on a field trip on Friday, Dec. 9, where the children went Christmas shopping at Dollar Tree and had lunch at La Fiesta Bar and Grill.