Before going on winter break, students at Robert E. Lee Elementary School (REL) went out on a field trip to buy Christmas presents and received a free lunch courtesy of La Fiesta.
REL special education teachers Tammye Bush and Elizabeth White took their two classes on a field trip on Friday, Dec. 9, where the children went Christmas shopping at Dollar Tree and had lunch at La Fiesta Bar and Grill.
Bush said she contacted the owner of La Fiesta Bar and Grill to make prearrangements to seat about 30 people, which included the teachers, students, parents and nurses, as well as contacting Dollar Tree about bringing the students to shop. Not only did the staff of La Fiesta greet everyone and seated everyone, the group were also fed for free.
“I was like, ‘we did not plan this’,” Bush said.
She said the owner, Mr. Villegas, said it was his son’s gift to the classes, as his son was one of the students, and every time she asked about their total, he would not give a price.
“I was shocked, and so was the parents,” she said. “We took up money for the tip to the waiters. They were great and the kids were absolutely marvelous.”
She also praised Villegas and the staff for giving the children the red-carpet treatment by greeting them all and wishing them a merry Christmas.
Bush said the field trip specifically was something they called “classroom training in the community” where they teach the children how to pay for items, how to order something off the menu and other things they would need to do in the community. The field trip was a first of its kind for REL, and were able to get a wheelchair bus to accommodate everyone.
Along with praising the staff of both La Fiesta Bar and Grill and Dollar Tree, she praised the students as they have not been exposed to these types of environments and situations often.
“Most of these kids have not even been on a bus,” she said. “You’re talking about autistic kids who don’t understand a whole lot of social cues nor have patience for waiting, and they were perfect.”
Bush said that she is just grateful for the community of Tullahoma for embracing these kids doing this, and she could not have been more gracious at both places. To show their appreciation to the staff at La Fiesta Bar and Grill she got her and White’s classes to sign a “thank-you” card and presented it to them.