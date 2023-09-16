The Freeman family does not waste their sorrow.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, they gathered together to celebrate beloved brother and son, John Freeman, who tragically died in a car-train accident exactly 20 years ago.
For those familiar with the name John Freeman, they may have heard of the annual John Freeman Invitational race that is run at the Webb School in September in honor of John. By his senior year,he was the M.V.P of the Track and Cross Country Team, Captain of the Track Team, and a three-year Letterman.
According to Ken Cheeseman, Webb’s head of School, John was a top runner when cross country was “getting big” in the early 2000s.
“We are blessed every day to know John was part of us, and John’s legacy continues at the Webb School,” said Cheeseman.
After giving a presentation of John’s accomplishments — while his favorite song “I Hope You Dance” was played — a statuette was unveiled, commemorating the anniversary.
It consisted of his actual running shoes, dipped in bronze, forever embodying his “gentle soul and fierce heart.” His mother, Patsy Freeman, was there to unveil the statuette.
Running strong
John’s loves of running continues among the Freeman siblings as well. John’s siblings, Keri Maffei and Billy Freeman, were able to run some of the cross country course Saturday in his memory.
One of the new cross country courses is a two-mile course that was accurately measured and newly designed in 2020.
But it was John’s father, Dr. William James Freeman, who helped initiate the construction of the track. He passed in October of 2022, but like his son, still leaves a legacy at the Webb School.
While driving along the new course, the Freemans were able to touch the original stones Dr. Freeman laid down, shortly after John passed.
“He worked out some of his grief in the ground,” said Cheeseman.
Though the original track is different from Webb’s new one — which makes way for the school’s golf course and skeet shooting — what hasn’t changed is the John Freeman Invitational race and the John Freeman Award.
The race was held this year on Sept. 6 and has grown exponentially through the years. A video of Patsy and the late Dr. Freeman is played before each race, commemorating John’s memory.
