The Coffee County Retired Teachers Association held their quarterly meeting on Sept. 14 at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center.
Honored for their many years of experience in local school systems were Tullahoma City Schools retirees Diane Tatum, Tammy Smith and Michelle Wilcox and Coffee County retiree Linda Willis. Cynthia Jolley Gray brought her violin and entertained with a clever "Name that Tune" game of a medley of movie and television themes, while all enjoyed a delicious lunch prepared and served by the conference center staff.
All members and retirees are invited to the next quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the conference center, to enjoy Christmas music, fun and fellowship. First-time attendees will be treated to a free lunch. RSVP to Pat Barton, pbarton1@charter.net or Betty West, bcjwest246@gmail.com by end of day, Friday, Dec. 10.