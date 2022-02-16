It will be some kind of magic at South Jackson this weekend as magician Sean Ridgeway takes the stage.
Ridgeway will perform his one-man comedy magic show, “Catch Me If You Can,” at South Jackson Civic Center this Sunday, Feb. 20. Showtime will be at 2:30 p.m., and tickets are $10.
South Jackson officials said “Catch Me If You Can” is a clean, family show great for audiences 12 and up. According to Ridgeway, “Catch Me If You Can” is a unique experience of combining psychological magic, stand-up comedy, pickpocketing and sleight of hand with his style as playful and captivating while sharing magic that makes audiences talk about it long after the show has ended.
For more, visit southjackson.org or call the box office at 455-5321. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Ridgeway started in magic at the age of 10 and has been passionate about it ever since.
During his middle school and high school years, Ridgeway began performing at birthday parties and local charity events.
In 2011, while in college, Ridgeway began performing professionally and toured the state of Georgia, performing at weddings, colleges, children's hospitals, comedy clubs and restaurants. He was also a featured contestant on season seven of America's Got Talent.
Close-up magic and magic with everyday objects has always been his passion, but after exposure to the comedy club circuit, he spent years creating a comedy magic show, picking up ventriloquism, pickpocketing, juggling and hypnosis along the way.
In 2021, Sean competed in the FISM North American Qualifying Championship.