Local business Rigney Homecraft recently celebrated the opening of its new 1,600 square-foot showroom to allow clients to easily select their choice cabinetry, appliances, closet systems and hardware.

“We have been open for in the Tullahoma and surrounding areas for about seven years as a cabinetry and countertop provider,” Andy Rigney, owner of Rigney Homecraft, said. “That’s what we’re doing today is opening this new showroom.”

