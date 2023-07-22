Local business Rigney Homecraft recently celebrated the opening of its new 1,600 square-foot showroom to allow clients to easily select their choice cabinetry, appliances, closet systems and hardware.
“We have been open for in the Tullahoma and surrounding areas for about seven years as a cabinetry and countertop provider,” Andy Rigney, owner of Rigney Homecraft, said. “That’s what we’re doing today is opening this new showroom.”
To commemorate the opening, Rigney Homecraft held a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce at the showroom’s location at 209 SE Atlantic St. on Friday, July 14. Rigney said the turnout and support from the community has been amazing.
“That was one of the biggest goals for this whole project was to be able to provide services that the community needed,” Rigney said.
Rigney said his career started when he was working in Little Rock, Arkansas as a cabinetry maker for a few companies, but when he and his family moved back to the area to be closer to family they decided to start a new company with a custom shop from his home.
“We invested in a cabinet shop and we began serving the community building custom cabinets for a few years before we grew into other products and services that we offer,” he said.
Rigney Homecraft designs, builds and installs custom fit and finish cabinets, as well as built-ins, entertainment centers, mantels, islands, libraries, vanities and more with its Tullahoma manufacturing facility. Rigney Homecraft is also partnered Zline luxury appliances. According to Rigney, he purchased the building in December and has been operating the warehouse needs from it while they were working on renovations. He added they have been meeting with customers in the showroom for the last few weeks prior to the grand opening.
Rigney said the reason for opening a showroom is to better their clients by displaying what they offer.
“Sometimes it can be difficult to visualize what a space is going to look like,” he said.” It’s very important when you are investing your hard darn money into a space and to envision that, so our goal for this space is to bring a client in, sit down and do a 3D design with them, show them all the samples that are available for their project and help them to create a cohesive design where they can see, feel and get behind before they ever decide to spend their money.”
Rigney Homecraft’s business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday by appointment. To schedule an appointment or to ask for more information call 931-434-3710 or email rigneyhomecraft@gmail.com. For more information, visit rigneyhomecraft.com.