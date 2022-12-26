The Steel Woods is headlining The Caverns’ New Year’s Bash. The band played in the grotto in 2019 and returns to ring in 2023.

To describe them as an American County Music group is deceiving. There isn’t a specific genre that completely captures their sound. Their influences range from Merle Haggard to Led Zeppelin with some Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd thrown in. 