The Steel Woods is headlining The Caverns’ New Year’s Bash. The band played in the grotto in 2019 and returns to ring in 2023.
To describe them as an American County Music group is deceiving. There isn’t a specific genre that completely captures their sound. Their influences range from Merle Haggard to Led Zeppelin with some Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd thrown in.
Wes Bayliss, guitarist and lead vocalist, weighed in on this. “We are an Appalachian Bluegrass metal band. We’re all of the genres and no genre. We let everyone else categorize us. It’s loud southern music. It’s real. The writing is as plain and simple as you can be without sticking to the rules.”
Since their last show at The Caverns, the band has experienced some difficult times. When COVID-19 hit, most live performances were canceled. Last January they lost co-founder Jason “Rowdy” Cope at age 42. Cope was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2018 and temporarily left the band to seek treatment for alcohol use.
“He stopped drinking, changed his habits, and focused on his health, but the damage was already done. Rowdy went to bed and didn’t wake up,” Bayliss said. “He had gone into a diabetic coma.”
The loss of Rowdy, who founded the band with Bayliss and business partner Derek Stanley, was a shock to all, but it wasn’t the end of the group. They quickly brought in Tyler Powers to take over lead guitar.
“It was kind of a no brainer,” Bayliss said. “Tyler and Rowdy were friends before the band started. Several years ago, Rowdy had injured his hand and we brought in Tyler to cover for him. We were a five-piece band with three guitar players.”
Since then, the group has released their third studio album and are working on their fourth.
Their debut album Straw in the Wind was released in 2017 followed by Old News in 2019, and All of Your Stones in May of 2021, just months after Cope’s death. Between tours, Bayliss and the boys spend time in the studio.
Bayliss said that playing underground in 2019 was a first. “It’s the only cave we’ve played. It’s a cool spot.”
“We will be celebrating the beginning of 2023, more so than the end of 2022,” Bayliss explained. “It’s been a great year after a really bad one - we got to go back out on the road. This will be a celebration of 2023 which will be even better. I always look on the bright side of things. I do always consider how bad things can be.”
Wes Bayliss, Johnny Stanton, Tyler Powers, and Steven Taylor will welcome 2023 along with Kentuckians Cole Chaney and Tim Goodin at The Caverns Saturday, Dec. 31