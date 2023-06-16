Rita Bogle recently celebrated a career milestone of working 50 years at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital (VTHH). From left are VTHH CEO Rich Ellis, Bogle, VTHH Associate Operating Officer Jesse Mock and Mayor Ray Knowis.
Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital celebrated long-time employee Rita Bogle earlier this month as she hit a career milestone of serving the Tullahoma community for 50 years.
Bogle began her career as a Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital (VTHH) on June 11, 1973, where she continues to work today at her main station, where her focus is on the blood bank. When she first joined the laboratory, she was the only woman working there alongside the other staff comprised of four men. It was during her time in the laboratory that she met and later married her husband Danny. Although he passed in 2007, Bogle continues to the work in the laboratory, where she said she feels Danny’s presence and has many memories of them together.
The celebration was held on Friday, June 9, to recognize and appreciate Bogle’s 50-year career at VTHH and her service to the community. VTHH Rich Ellis said he didn’t realize how long Bogle has been with the hospital until they talked about her time with Harton after a lunch meeting.
“I first I didn’t hear [her] and I thought she said ‘I turn 50 in June,’” he said, which was met with laughter from attendees. “She clarified and said she’s been here for 50 years and I think that’s a tremendous accomplishment.”
Ellis praised Bogle for her positive attitude and work ethic, stating everyone in the hospital loves working with her and shared a letter of appreciation from C. Wright Pinson, M.D., VUMC Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer, stating that the Vanderbilt system was also proud and grateful of Bogle’s service.
Ellis then introduced Mayor Ray Knowis, who read and presented Rita with a proclamation declaring June 11 through 17 as Rita Bogle Week.
“Rita has worked with many and has made life-long friends, saying with a smile that she has not one regret,” Knowis said. “We appreciate your dedicated service to patients and citizens in our community.”
Jesse Mock, VTHH Associate Operating Officer, then presented her with a plaque of appreciation, saying Bogle has made a difference at the hospital. Mock also shared that her local department team appreciated her for her years of service.
Bogle said her time at VTHH has been a pleasure, and told everyone to just hang in there and they’ll be up there alongside her.
“Just hang in there and keep on doing what you’re doing and enjoy,” Bogle said.
In addition to her co-workers, city officials and hospital leadership, Bogle’s family was also in attendance to celebrate her anniversary, including daughter and son-in-law, Heather and David Jolley; her grandchildren, Hadley and Ryan; and her sister-in-law Donna Youngblood.