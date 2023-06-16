Rita Bogle 50 years at VTHH

Rita Bogle recently celebrated a career milestone of working 50 years at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital (VTHH). From left are VTHH CEO Rich Ellis, Bogle, VTHH Associate Operating Officer Jesse Mock and Mayor Ray Knowis.

 Kyle Murphy photo

Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital celebrated long-time employee Rita Bogle earlier this month as she hit a career milestone of serving the Tullahoma community for 50 years.

Bogle began her career as a Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital (VTHH) on June 11, 1973, where she continues to work today at her main station, where her focus is on the blood bank. When she first joined the laboratory, she was the only woman working there alongside the other staff comprised of four men. It was during her time in the laboratory that she met and later married her husband Danny. Although he passed in 2007, Bogle continues to the work in the laboratory, where she said she feels Danny’s presence and has many memories of them together.

Tags

Recommended for you