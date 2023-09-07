The Tullahoma Parks and Recreation is proud to announce a musical performance by Journey from the Heart for the 2023 edition of the long-running Rock Creek Concert Series. Journey from the Heart will feature the hits of one of the most iconic bands of all time, Journey, along with the pioneering female rockers, Heart.
Starting the show for Journey from the Heart is Shareen Ann, lead singer of Barracuda-America's Heart Tribute. Ann showcases her perfect vocal portrayal of Ann Wilson of Heart, and her commanding stage presence will leave attendees speechless as she revives Heart’s best-known hits such as “Barracuda,” “Alone,” “Magic Man,” “What About Love,” “These Dreams” and the show-stopper, “Crazy on You.” Maxi Werker plays lead guitar, channeling Ann’s sister, guitar goddess Nancy Wilson. Werker is a multi-talented musician and luthier based in Nashville who has spent the past few years working on a unique hybrid instrument combining a Telecaster and electric violin, dubbed the Tella-Fiddle.
Next, Ryan Christopher, former lead singer of Resurrection - A Journey Tribute, deploys his dynamic, soaring vocals that you’re used to hearing with his “Steve Perry prowess”. Come see the reason why fans, promoters, and talent buyers across the nation say that Ryan’s voice is “the closest thing to Steve Perry”. With hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Stone in Love” and many more as fans of Steve Perry and Journey are sure to be captured!
Grab the family, bring your lawn chairs and get ready for a great show with Journey from the Heart and Tullahoma Parks and Rec. The outdoor show will be at Frazier McEwen Park, 216 Big Springs Road in Tullahoma on Friday, Sept. 15. Show time is at 7 p.m. and admission is free. Food and concessions will be available from Crazy Daisies, and adult beverages will be sold by the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club.