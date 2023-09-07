Journey from the Heart.jpg

The Tullahoma Parks and Recreation is proud to announce a musical performance by Journey from the Heart for the 2023 edition of the long-running Rock Creek Concert Series. Journey from the Heart will feature the hits of one of the most iconic bands of all time, Journey, along with the pioneering female rockers, Heart.

Starting the show for Journey from the Heart is Shareen Ann, lead singer of Barracuda-America's Heart Tribute. Ann showcases her perfect vocal portrayal of Ann Wilson of Heart, and her commanding stage presence will leave attendees speechless as she revives Heart’s best-known hits such as “Barracuda,” “Alone,” “Magic Man,” “What About Love,” “These Dreams” and the show-stopper, “Crazy on You.” Maxi Werker plays lead guitar, channeling Ann’s sister, guitar goddess Nancy Wilson. Werker is a multi-talented musician and luthier based in Nashville who has spent the past few years working on a unique hybrid instrument combining a Telecaster and electric violin, dubbed the Tella-Fiddle. 