Alissa Roebuck, executive administrator to the office of the President at Motlow State Community College

 Photo provided

Thirty-two leaders from higher education, K-12 education, government, business, and nonprofit organizations have been selected for the seventh cohort of the Complete Tennessee Leadership Institute (CTLI), a joint initiative of the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) and The Hunt Institute.

Alissa Roebuck, executive administrator to the office of the President at Motlow State Community College, and other participants chosen for this cohort bring varied expertise and perspectives to the program and were selected through a competitive nomination and selection process.