Thirty-two leaders from higher education, K-12 education, government, business, and nonprofit organizations have been selected for the seventh cohort of the Complete Tennessee Leadership Institute (CTLI), a joint initiative of the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) and The Hunt Institute.
Alissa Roebuck, executive administrator to the office of the President at Motlow State Community College, and other participants chosen for this cohort bring varied expertise and perspectives to the program and were selected through a competitive nomination and selection process.
“Ms. Roebuck embodies a contagious “can do” spirit. She continues to lead and create progressive opportunities for our institution and students. We look forward to her further development and all she’ll bring back to Motlow from this experience,” said Motlow President Dr. Michael Torrence.
“I am honored to be selected for this opportunity. I look forward to meeting the other participants and learning more about how I can best serve Motlow,” said Roebuck.
Roebuck has been instrumental in launching the Collegiate Recovery Academy, a partnership between Motlow State and TN Dept of Mental Health and Substance abuse program. She also led the execution of a partnership with T-Mobile providing 2,300 free phones to Motlow students last year. Outside of Motlow, she serves as PTO President at her children’s school and is a Girl Scout Troop Leader.
It is very appropriate that Roebuck’s selection was announced in the weeks leading up to our Nation’s Labor Day observance. The mission of this one-year program is aimed to equip community and state leaders from across Tennessee with the strategies, tools, and knowledge to play a leading role in eliminating barriers to postsecondary education and completion in Tennessee. In partnership with The Hunt Institute, SCORE will provide learning opportunities for the 2022-23 CTLI participants and support cohort members in translating that learning into action.
“In light of the recent drop in Tennessee’s college-going rate, the leadership of this next cohort is more important than ever in ensuring more Tennesseans are prepared for the workforce and a life of economic independence,” SCORE President and CEO David Mansouri said. “While Tennessee has made progress toward ensuring that students have access to and are prepared for higher education, the declining college-going rate numbers released earlier this year — a decline of nine percentage points over two years — show that the COVID-19 pandemic and a changing economy have had a deeply concerning impact on students and their families, particularly for students of color and economically disadvantaged students. The leaders in this cohort will drive the next wave of collective and community action in our state to ensure that every Tennessee student has the opportunity and supports needed to complete postsecondary education.”
“Coming from a healthcare background, it’s been a steep learning curve entering the post-secondary world. I am certain this opportunity will help me tie together all of the knowledge and experience gained to bring back to the executives at Motlow to help us continue to be one of the leading community colleges in our region,” Roebuck added. “I hope this opportunity will enable me to not only grow as an individual but also to serve as a mentor to colleagues back at my home campus.”