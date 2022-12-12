Jack barrel tree
Photo provided

Whiskey barrels from Jack Daniel’s Barrel Trees constructed around the country are now available for purchase with proceeds benefiting Jack Daniel’s Operation Ride Home, a program in partnership with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) that assists junior-enlisted service members and families travel from their military bases of service to see their loved ones.

The Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree is a tradition that started in 2011 at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee. More than 1,300 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey barrels were used to construct 13 Barrel Trees this holiday season in locations across the US including Lynchburg, TN; Atlanta, GA, Detroit, MI; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; Milwaukee, WI; Nashville, TN; Philadelphia, PA; Savannah, GA; Tampa, FL; and Washington, DC.