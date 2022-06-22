The atmosphere felt at the 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this past week was a radiation of positivity as attendees returned to The Farm for the first time since 2019.
Thursday night kicked off with performances from Gryffin, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Clozee, Sidepiece, Role Model and The Brook and The Bluff. By Friday, a storm made an appearance at about 11:30 a.m. and, out of precaution, Centeroo, gates and tollbooths were temporarily closed until the storm passed. Bonnaroo officials announced that everything was reopened by 1:45 p.m. and thanked attendees for their patience.
Despite the storm clouds rolling over The Farm, it did not rain on the Bonnaroovians’ parade as Friday continued on with highlights from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, The War on Drugs, The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks), with J. Cole and Illenium closing out the night. Friday was the second appearance of Plant and Krauss as a pair while it was Plant’s fourth and Krauss’ fifth overall performance at the music and arts festival, respectively.
The energy continued into Saturday with captivating performances by Billy Strings, chvrches, $uicideboy$, LANY, All Time Low and the SuperJam with Jack Antonoff’s 1984, which included performances from chvches’ Lauren Mayberry, Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda, Britt Daniel of Spoon and a special guest appearance from Carly Rae Jepsen. The night concluded with performances from Saturday’s headliners 21 Savage, TOOL and Flume. TOOL, who first performed at Bonnaroo in 2007, was originally scheduled to perform at Bonnaroo in 2020 before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The energy and excitement flowed into Sunday as Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, REZZ, Coin, Puscifer, Zach Bryan and headliners Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch took the stage as the sun set on the festival. Then, Stevie Nicks took to the biggest stage at Bonnaroo that night and made history as the festival’s first female headliner, which she addressed to the thousands in attendance.
“I am very honored to be the first girl to be the last person on tonight,” she said. “For the women! Yes! But of course, the girl in me says I’m also really glad that there’s a lot of cool men here tonight, too. So do not feel left out.”
While sharing stories and engaging with the crowd, Nicks performed classic hits from her 50 plus career “Dreams,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Bella Donna,” “Landslide,” “Crying in the Night,” and “Gold Dust Woman” before finishing up her set with an encore featuring “Rhiannon” and covers of “Free Fallin’” and “Rock and Roll.” She thanked everyone in attendance and said it was a pleasure to perform at Bonnaroo.
“It has been a serious pleasure to be here with you tonight,” Nicks said. “What an awesome audience you’ve been,” Nicks told them. “We couldn’t ask for any more."
Bonnaroo officials said in a statement that after three long years, the return to The Farm was more magical than they could have ever dreamed.
“From the bottom of our hearts: thank you,” the statement read. “Remember to take a minute and think about what it means to ‘stay true Roo’ and bring that positivity with you to the real world. We love you, see you next year!”
Photos were by Erin Douglas, Kyle Murphy and Zach Birdsong.