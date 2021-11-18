Bonnaroo 2022 has been set for June 16-19, officials announced Thursday.
Bonnaroo officials revealed the festival was returning “back to where we belong,” setting its next festival dates for its traditional summer time slot.
Tickets for the festival officially go on sale Friday, Nov. 26, at noon, but a special pre-sale event is available to those who sign up for SMS to “jump on the lowest possible prices” starting at 10 a.m. that day.
The annual festival that sees thousands of music and arts fans converge on Manchester has had its fair share of disappointments over the last two years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement and then cancellation of the 2020 festival. Organizers then hoped to bring the festival back with COVID protocols and vaccination requirements in 2021, but after postponing the festival from June to September last year, Hurricane Ida dumped a deluge of rain on the Middle Tennessee area, prompting another cancellation. That cancellation did not occur until the festival was due to open its gates, causing online backlash from hopeful attendees that sought a return to normalcy after a year of quarantining and social distancing.
Tickets will be available at Bonnaroo.com.