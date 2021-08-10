Those wanting to go to this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to gain entry to Centeroo, according to festival officials.
In a Tuesday morning announcement, Bonnaroo officials stated they were adding special health and safety requirements for entry into the festival in light of recent COVID-19 transmission trends.
Per the requirements, patrons must have a full COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID test obtained within 72 hours before entry to the festival.
Officials said the new entry requirement everyone to follow the Bonnaroovian code to “play as a team.”
“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority,” officials said. “Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.”
The new entry procedures says patrons are to comply with the Bonnaroo Fan Health Pledge, complete the health verification and receive a health check wristband and to bring their festival wristband and a mask.
The Bonnaroo Fan Health Pledge asks that people not attend the festival if:
Within 14 days before attending the festival they have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19;
Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, they have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); or
Within 14 days prior to attending the festival they have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.
For the health verification, attendees are to present a valid ID and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours to any campground medical tent and receive a health check wristband. The wristband will allow entry to Centeroo along with the festival wristband for the duration of the festival. Both a festival and health check wristband are required to gain entry into Centeroo.
If attendees have forgotten to test, lost their vaccination card or are outside the 72-hour test window, they can go to any Plaza Medical Tent to receive a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test for $40.
Should someone test positive onsite they will be given a second complimentary test for confirmation. Medical staff will notify the individual of their test status, remove their festival wristband and provide them a pre-printed card with instructions on how to request a refund for their ticket. Patrons who test positive are not allowed to remain onsite and will be asked to collect their belongings and exit the site immediately.
Based on the latest advice from the CDC, Bonnaroo will also require masks to be worn in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. These areas include the general store, plaza barns and all enclosed activations. Bonnaroo will have increased hand sanitizer stations onsite, and cleaning crews will do frequent cleanings in high-touch areas.