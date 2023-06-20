As the gates opened for attendees for this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, organizers announced it had sold out Thursday which was on full display from the crowds congregating The Farm throughout the weekend.

While there was a brief pause in festivities due to storms, causing Centeroo, gates and tollbooths to temporarily close, Bonnaroo had liftoff Thursday with headlining performances from Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger, along with other sets from 070 Shake, Big Freedia, Briscoe, Celisse, CVC, Daily Bread, Diarrhea Planet, Elephant Heart, Neighbor, Suki Waterhouse and more. Also kicking off Thursday was the numerous calls to 911. According to a statement from the Manchester Police Department, they had responded to multiple accidental 911 calls on the festival grounds, noting that the calls were more likely a result of the “Crash Detection Mode”, a feature on the Apple iPhone 14 models. Officials asked attendees to “Please be mindful and consider deactivating this feature on your phone until Bonnaroo concludes.”

