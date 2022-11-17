Motlow Jamie Roper

Jamie Roper, Motlow State Community College student and U.S. Marine Corps Corporal, was awarded the Chancellor’s Commendations for Military Veterans. She is the first female Veteran at Motlow to receive this award. 

 Photo provided

“I always knew I wanted to be a part of something larger than myself,” said Roper, who served four years as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Specialist. “Being able to attend a college close to home was one reason I chose Motlow. The College provided me the opportunity to pursue a higher level of education without having to go into debt with tuition being affordable.”