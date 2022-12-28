Jamie Roper, Motlow State Community College student and U.S. Marine Corps Corporal, recently received the Gerald O. Zedlitz and Norma J. Zedlitz Armed Forces Service Award in conjunction with the Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans award she received from the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR).
The Zedlitz Armed Forces Service Award was established to recognize the service of Harold R. Hoeferkamp, Lt. Col. (ret) and Gerald O. Zedlitz (Capt. USAR) who served together as United States Army Infantry Officers attached to the 4th United States Army Missile Command (AT), Camp Page, Korea during the years 1962-1963. The award is given in recognition of honor, bravery and sacrifices of military veterans and active-duty personnel in the military forces of the United States.
In conjunction with TBR’s Chancellor’s Commendation, the Zedlitz Armed Forces Service Award is a monetary award given to a Motlow State recipient who meets additional guidelines for service and residence. Recipients must signify achievement, excellence, hard work, unit pride, respect and esprit de corps in their service, in their community or on their campus.
Roper served four years as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Specialist. She began her education at Motlow in the Fall of 2021 and plans to graduate in 2023. After college, she wants to become a Veteran Affairs counselor. Her military service has prepared her to balance education with other obligations. In addition to being a full-time student and service member, she is also a wife and mother.
“Being able to attend a college close to home was one reason I chose Motlow. The College provided me the opportunity to pursue a higher level of education without having to go into debt with tuition being affordable,” said Roper. “What I have enjoyed most about being a student at Motlow State is how much Motlow sets its students up for success.”
For more information about this award and other assistance opportunities, please contact the Motlow College Foundation office at MotlowFoundation@mscc.edu or 931-393-1697.
Motlow College Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to generating support for Motlow State Community College by raising funds, increasing visibility, and strengthening partnerships between the College, state and local communities.