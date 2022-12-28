Zedlitz Veterans Award

Pictured left to right: Norma J. Zedlitz, Gerald O. Zedlitz, U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jamie Roper, and Dr. Michael Torrence, President, Motlow State Community College.

 Photo provided

Jamie Roper, Motlow State Community College student and U.S. Marine Corps Corporal, recently received the Gerald O. Zedlitz and Norma J. Zedlitz Armed Forces Service Award in conjunction with the Chancellor’s Commendation for Military Veterans award she received from the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR).

The Zedlitz Armed Forces Service Award was established to recognize the service of Harold R. Hoeferkamp, Lt. Col. (ret) and Gerald O. Zedlitz (Capt. USAR) who served together as United States Army Infantry Officers attached to the 4th United States Army Missile Command (AT), Camp Page, Korea during the years 1962-1963. The award is given in recognition of honor, bravery and sacrifices of military veterans and active-duty personnel in the military forces of the United States.

