Rotarians recently got together to celebrate the Noon Rotary Club of Tullahoma’s centennial anniversary with an evening of music, food and a walk down memory lane.
The combined Tullahoma Rotary membership, along with family, friends and district dignitaries, gathered to celebrate the occasion on Thursday, March 3, at Lakewood Golf and Country Club. Attendees enjoyed a social hour to talk and view some of the Rotary memorabilia from late Rotarian Bob Couch, provided by his daughter Candy Couch.
Past president and current member Hank Jordan started the evening’s program by saying this year was a big year for Tullahoma. Coinciding with the Noon Rotary Club celebrating its 100-year anniversary, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 100th anniversary, and South Jackson Civic Center is celebrating 100 years of its building this year.
“Everybody is here because they are a member of one of the clubs or maybe have a spouse or a loved one who is a member of one of the two clubs. We appreciate the history and legacy that Rotary has in Tullahoma.”
Jordan continued on to speak about the legacy of the Noon Rotary, going back when it was first chartered in 1922 after delegates from Nashville came to Tullahoma to explain to interested residents what Rotary was. By 1992, the Sunrise Rotary of Tullahoma broke off from Noon Rotary and the organization was celebrating its 30th anniversary. He revealed the first meetings of the Noon Rotary took place in the basement of a hotel at South Atlantic Street before the club meetings moved around to various churches and inns before moving to the country club in the 1970s.
“A lot of locations, a lot of meetings and a lot of green beans consumed,” Jordan said as the crowd laughed.
He revealed the two Rotary clubs they have donated over $600,000 to the Rotary Foundation, which he said helps to fund Rotary International’s seven goals which include promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies and protecting the environment. In addition, Jordan pointed out he found that in the last 15-20 years, the two clubs have put $300,000 back into local projects involving the Hands-On Science Center, Blue Monarch, Tullahoma High School, the Rotary Disc Golf Course, the playground at Frazier McEwen Park and more.
“That’s again showing impact we have on Tullahoma and Coffee County and we’re certainly proud of that,” Jordan said. “Numerous projects that we are very proud of and glad we can make a difference in Tullahoma.”
He also revealed that in the club’s 100 years, it has produced six district governors and has seen multiple families with three or more generations of membership who have led the club.
Also in attendance was the District Governor Cindy Gammons. She praised both clubs for all the projects they do to serve their community and said they should be proud of its history.
“For your club and the legacy and history that you have in Tullahoma, it is absolutely amazing,” Gammons said. “You all have a heart for service and it shows.”
She then presented a certificate from Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta to President-Elect Jack Thoma commemorating a century of service.
Rich Ellis of Sunrise Rotary thanked Noon Rotary for extending an invite to the celebration banquet, and said he is excited about both clubs working together in the future. He then introduced long-time Sunrise Rotary member Shawn McBride to give his reflection about participating in Rotary.
McBride said the Sunrise Rotary was formed in 1992 as a way for members to have another option for meetings to attend and receive different classifications. He said both clubs have had some strong and challenging years but is thankful for both clubs to be working together for the community.
“We have done some really remarkable things and the potential I think is there for many great things to come,” McBride said. “Happy birthday to Tullahoma Rotary.”
Noon Rotary President-Elect Jack Thoma then presented Brian Coate with a plaque to commemorate his time as president during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also recognized members who have been a part of the club for quite some time. He started with asking those who have been a part for 20 plus years to stand. He then proceeded to through the years until he got to Paul Credle and Steve Worsham who have been members for 55 and 51 years of service respectively.
Brian Coate then presented the Paul Harris Fellows, which recognizes members who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. While there are no new members achieve Paul Harris status, he presented Diane Bryant with a Paul Harris Fellow level three award.
To close out the program, Thoma gave his closing remarks and thanked those for coming out to celebrate the anniversary and thanked members Jim Jolliffe, Jim Woodard and Rachel Ferrell for their contributions for putting the event together.
For more about the club, go to tullahomanoonrotary.org.