The Tullahoma Noon Rotary Annual Pobojewski Memorial Golf Challenge Tournament is set to tee off Friday, Aug. 20, at the Lakewood Golf & Country Club at 1900 Country Club Drive. Registration starts at noon with a shotgun start following at 1 p.m.
The tournament is named for Roman “Pub” Pobojewski, who served as Club President from 1983 to 1984. Pobojewski was described as a dedicated Rotarian, committed fundraiser, community leader and avid golfer who, like other Rotarians, placed “service above self.”
The tournament is a two-person scramble, which will be played in foursomes. This event is open to the public and those who are not a Lakewood member or a Rotarian will be eligible to participate.
Cost of entry is $150 per team with one mulligan per player. Proceeds will be donated to various charities for the local Rotary educational scholarships. Those needing to reserve carts, can do so by calling the Lakewood Pro Shop at 455-8770.
For more information about the tournament, contact Mike Green at 247-4651. Mike Greene can also reached by email or phone at 931-455-3453 or at greenem007@gmail.com.
The Tullahoma Noon Rotary club meets each Friday at Lakewood Golf and Country Club at noon. Anyone interested in membership should visit tullahomanoonrotary.org.