The chamber’s spring 5K will take place on the Rock Creek Greenway, and time is running out to pre-register.
The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will host its second 5K race in two weeks, Saturday, May 15. The chamber previously announced the 5K but had limited details on the race location and route. Those details are now available.
According to the chamber, the Run the Greenway 5K will begin at 8 a.m. at Wilkins Stadium. The route will follow the majority of the city’s greenway system, as well as around Tullahoma High School. The route is an out-and-back course that turns around at Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library and ends on the Wilkins Stadium track.
Water stations provided by Coffee County Realty and Ascend Federal Credit Union will be available at the approximate halfway point as well as the start/finish line.
Early registration is available now for just $30. Those who sign up by May 1 will be guaranteed a race T-shirt. Starting tomorrow, May 1, registration will rise to $40 per runner, and race T-shirts cannot be guaranteed. Race day check-in begins at 7 a.m., with the race to begin at 8 a.m.
Racers can sign up for the 5K online at runsignup.com and searching for “Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce Run the Greenway 5K.” All registrations include a nominal service fee.
The race is a chip timed event, with timing provided by A Matter of Timing. The race is a run/walk 5K.
One of the race sponsors, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, will have the Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter and Ground Ambulance onsite for attendees, visitors and families to view. Viewing of the emergency equipment is contingent on the availability of both, barring any emergency calls crews may receive.
Race packet pickup will be available the evening before the race at the chamber office, located at 135 W. Lincoln St., as well as 7 a.m. race morning.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female runners (1st through 3rd place), as well as the top male and female runner in all age groups—20 and under, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70 and 71 and older—and a Last Place finisher.