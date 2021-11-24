Starting at the Thanksgiving holiday, the local Salvation Army will begin sending its bell-ringers out to collect money in the iconic red kettles for those in need in Coffee County.
For well over 40 years, the Salvation Army has send its troops out to local businesses during the holiday season asking patrons to consider donating to the red kettles in the hopes of assisting Coffee countians in need. According to Treasurer Pam Bussell, this year’s campaign will begin at Thanksgiving and end at Christmas.
“The kettle drive is the only source of funding for Coffee County, and all money raised stays right here to assist people with utilities, rent, life-saving prescriptions, bus fares, school supplies, the Angel Tree and more,” Bussell told The News.
That the money raised from the kettles stays in Coffee County is important, she added, as it gives potential donors some peace of mind to know that their money will help local area residents.
On average, Bussell said, the red kettle drive raises around $18,000 each year, though any added donations that can raise that figure each year are always appreciated.
Collecting that much money for the area assistance programs cannot happen without the support of an army of volunteers, Bussell added. Hundreds of people are needed to pull off a successful campaign each year.
“We need around 500 bell ringers each year just in Tullahoma,” she said.
In years past, the Salvation Army has been able to ring bells in both Tullahoma and Manchester; however, a lack of volunteers in the last few years has forced the organization to shrink its footprint.
“Unfortunately, we have not been able to ring in Manchester the last two years—or this year—because we do not have enough volunteers,” she said.
This year’s kettles will be set up in Tullahoma every Saturday from Thanksgiving to Christmas at Kroger, Walmart and Hobby Lobby. Bell ringing hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekend. Any church group, civic organization or individuals who would like to help make this year’s bell-ringing campaign as successful as possible is encouraged to contact the Rev. Tom Murdock at First Christian Church, 455-2200.