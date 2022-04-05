Local businessman and aviator Sam Crimm II has achieved a major milestone: He has logged more than 50 years of safe flying, prompting the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration to award him one of the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Awards in late March.
The award, the most prestigious one bestowed by the FAA, recognizes individuals who have 50 or more years of safe piloting experience or 50 or more years combined experience in both safe piloting and aircraft operations. The award is named for Orville and Wilbur Wright, considered to be the fathers of aviation in 1903. The award is given to individuals who have exhibited exemplary aviation expertise, distinguished professionalism and steadfast commitment to aviation for at least half a decade.
“Oh it’s wonderful,” Crimm said of receiving the award. “You don’t plan for it, but it happens.”
Technically speaking, Crimm added, he first solo’d Oct. 31, 1971, meaning he officially passed the 50-year mark back in October, but planning the logistics of the award ceremony were tricky, as he wanted to invite as many people as he could to share in the moment.
“I started working on [the ceremony] last year,” he said. “I started working on letting them know that I’d reached that goal. Then Robert here, we’ve been in communication since October.”
Crimm has been flying since before he could drive, he said. As a child, he would have his old flight instructor pick him up and bring him to the airport to learn all the basics of flight, as he didn’t yet have his driver’s license.
“I started flying and just got really enthusiastic about it,” he said.
Crimm said his parents also fed into his budding passion for aviation, as they would buy books on flight and planes, which he said he was “wearing those out” when he was around 10 years old. Flight, he said, has been a lifelong passion.
Presenting Crimm his award was Bob Hill, an FAA Safety Team Program Manager. Hill outlined Crimm’s entire flight history, including his time flying commercially for Air Midwest in 2000, as well as his own personal aircraft. Crimm said Air Midwest was the “premier commuter airline” that “really developed the commuter concept.”
After finishing his training in the Midwest, Crimm flew all over the eastern portion of the county, according to Hill, including the northeast, southeast and along the coast until 2004. To date, Hill said, Crimm has nearly 5,700 hours of flight time.
Hill said Crimm has logged time on the Tullahoma Airport Authority, including serving as the chairman during that time. He served on the airport authority twice, from 1980-1983 and from 2014-2016. Crimm was also responsible for getting the beacon located at the airport installed back in the ‘80s, which Crimm joked “still works.”
Hill then presented Crimm with several things from the FAA, including a special plaque, a prized lapel pin and a copy of all Crimm’s aviation records.
“This is the fun thing,” Hill said of the records. “You get to look through and you can see all your written text exams. Everything’s in there. You can kind of re-live your whole career.”
The recognitions didn’t stop with Crimm. In addition to recognizing Sam for his extended aviation career, Hill also presented some recognitions to Crimm’s wife, Diane, as a steadfast support of her husband’s aviation career.
Hill read a letter from the FAA to Diane that highlighted the dedication and support the spouses of Master Pilot Award winners put in over the years. The letter thanked Diane for her sacrifice and commitment for her support of her husband and explained how she, too, would be receiving a Master Pilot lapel pin.
Finally, Hill presented the official “wall candy” to Crimm—the specially designed plaque commemorating his Master Pilot Award.
Crimm thanked all those who came to the Tullahoma Regional Airport that March 26 to support him and his receiving that award. He credited many friends and colleagues who flew with him all around the country, thanking them for lifelong memories and friendships they’d formed along the way.
“It’s a wonderful world,” he said, becoming overcome with emotion. “I get emotional because it’s special, and I appreciate everybody who came. It’s been great, and I still love it. I want to keep on flying if I can.”
Crimm told The News his favorite aspect of flying is the ability to go anywhere and enjoy the weather no matter where he’s flying.
“It doesn’t matter if the wind’s blowing hard or whatever,” he said. “It’s always fun to fly and go places and get there in a short amount of time. I’ve just had a love of aviation for 50-plus years.”