This Saturday, Dec. 4, the Arnold Village will have a special visit from Ole Saint Nick himself starting at 4:30 p.m.
Air Force Services, in partnership with NAS, Bechtel, ACC, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Dream Tullahoma, Christopher Equipment, H R&R Services, the Tullahoma News, Daily Fun Spot, Clayton’s Shoes and INAR, is hosting a special children’s Candy Cane Caravan through the base residence this weekend. The drive-through only event will feature plenty of visual delights, including plenty of Christmas lights, a toy from Santa for those aged 12 and under, a visit from Santa himself, plenty of Santa’s elves and other characters.
Door prizes will be available for all vehicular entries (only one entry per vehicle), and there is a giant card contest taking place that day as well.
No sign-ups are required, though one person in a vehicle must have gate access ID in order to participate.
The drive-through event will take place from 4:30—7:30 p.m.