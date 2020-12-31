Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.