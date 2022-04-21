The AEDC Woman’s Club will be having a wonderful meeting on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The program will be presented by Scott Parish, who will be sharing the history and the purpose of the Monteagle Sunday School Assembly Grounds up in Monteagle. The meeting will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle in Tullahoma. They will also be electing new officers.
On Thursday, April 7, our club was very excited to have Shakia Craig speak on the accomplishments of the Blue Monarch. She talked about all of the things happening at the wonderful facility. “We were also happy to have Colonel R. Chris Lance from the base to be presenting scholarships to five young ladies,” the club said in its release.
The recipients are Macie Lawrence, Coffee County High School; Hogan Gilliam, Huntland High School; Leah Smith, Franklin County High School; Heather Newmann, Blue Monarch Program; Lynsey Jackson, Tullahoma High School.
The Social Hour of the May 5 meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., with the business meeting and program at 10 a.m.
Reservations must be made by noon on Thursday, April 28. Make reservations by contacting Liz at lizjolliffe@yahoo.com or 931-393-2552. Lunch cost is $15.