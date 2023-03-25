TCS Teachers of the Year

The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education honored this year’s Teachers of the Year during its March 21 meeting. From left are Erica Duke-Robinson (Tullahoma High School), Macie Honey (Robert E. Lee Elementary), Tara Litchford (East Middle School), Nikki Harris (West Middle School), Sharon Nelius (East Lincoln Elementary), Angie Coop (Jack T. Farrar Elementary), Fay Patterson (Bel-Aire Elementary) and Brady Goodman (Tullahoma High School).

It was a night of celebrations for Tullahoma City Schools as the Board of Education spent Tuesday evening honoring eight educators who were named the Teachers of the Year.

“It’s always a fun time of year and such a joy to celebrate our educators who have been named Teacher of the Year at their schools and even for their district,” TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said during the meeting. “The level of commitment displayed by our educators is incredible, and our Teachers of the Year have earned the level of respect from their peers that they were named the ‘Teacher of the Year’ for their school.”

