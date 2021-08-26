Tullahoma’s annual parade theme will once again be selected with the help of Tullahoma City Schools.
The school system announced Thursday that the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce has once again requested students’ help in selecting a theme for this year’s Christmas parade. Last year, the chamber asked TCS students to submit their ideas for what the theme of the annual holiday celebration should be, with the winner of “Candyland” selected.
According to a statement from TCS Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong, the chamber reviewed hundreds of submissions from Tullahoma students before selecting the “Candyland” theme to honor the grand marshal, Candy Couch.
Like last year, the winning student will receive a free entry in the parade, as well as a photo of that student to be published in The News and other media outlets.
Copies of the submission form were delivered to each of the district’s schools this week. Students will have until Monday, Aug. 30, to turn in their idea for this year’s parade theme. The chamber will pick up all the submission forms.
The 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, sponsored by Stan McNabb Automotive, is scheduled for the traditional first Friday in December, Dec. 3.