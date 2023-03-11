The students of Tullahoma City Schools from grades kindergarten through 12th grade spent the evening of March 7 showcasing their artistic talents for the school district’s annual Fine Arts Night.
Throughout the evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., students and their families made their way from one side of the Tullahoma High School gymnasium to the other viewing the various pieces of art the students from each of the seven schools in the district: East Lincoln Elementary, Robert E. Lee Elementary, Bel-Aire Elementary, Jack T. Farrar Elementary, East Middle School, West Middle School and Tullahoma High School.
According to TCS Fine Arts Coordinator Atticus Hensley, the night was a celebration of the achievements of the students at TCS.
"Not only was the talent of these students on display, but it is also proof that the process their teachers implement leads to a quality artistic product,” Hensley said. “Art is so much more than just the painting we see, the music we hear, and the theater we enjoy; it is the end product of a process of decision-making, problem-solving, and self-analysis.”
As families made their way around the gymnasium, they saw what each schools’ students did for the event, with pieces ranging from drawings, papier-mâché, ceramics, paintings and so on from the students and their art clubs.
Another part of the evening were the various performances from members of the choir and bands in the seven schools. The performances were conducted throughout the night and were split into both the gymnasium and the THS auditorium. Performances in the auditorium included the Bel-Aire/East Lincoln combined choirs, THS Theater Vignette, Robert E. Lee 4th and 5th grade choir, West Middle School choir and East Middle School choir. The performances that took place in the gymnasium included the Jack T. Farrar Elementary Music Club, THS Clarinet Choir, East Middle School Chamber Groups, THS Percussion Trio, THS Jazz Band, solos from Max Ashren, Rex Ashren and Isaac Parlier and THS Mix Reed Ensemble.
“What was on display to our community Tuesday night was a representation of the growth of young minds and spirits,” Hensley said. “We are so proud of all of our students. This opportunity to highlight their learning and abilities each year has become an essential part of what we do at TCS."