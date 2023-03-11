The students of Tullahoma City Schools from grades kindergarten through 12th grade spent the evening of March 7 showcasing their artistic talents for the school district’s annual Fine Arts Night.

Throughout the evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., students and their families made their way from one side of the Tullahoma High School gymnasium to the other viewing the various pieces of art the students from each of the seven schools in the district: East Lincoln Elementary, Robert E. Lee Elementary, Bel-Aire Elementary, Jack T. Farrar Elementary, East Middle School, West Middle School and Tullahoma High School.

TCS Fine Arts Night 2023 (2)
TCS Fine Arts Night 2023 (5)

