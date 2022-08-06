Scott Cone at Sundrop Shoppe

 Caitlin Able photo

Sundrop Shoppe employee Scott Cone was named the first Employee of the Month for his loyalty, dedication and jovial spirit, bringing joy to his work family.

Paige Moore, owner and operator of The Sundrop Shoppe, shared her appreciation for Cone, as well as her personal history working with Skills Development Services, a community-based agency which provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.