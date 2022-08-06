Sundrop Shoppe employee Scott Cone was named the first Employee of the Month for his loyalty, dedication and jovial spirit, bringing joy to his work family.
Paige Moore, owner and operator of The Sundrop Shoppe, shared her appreciation for Cone, as well as her personal history working with Skills Development Services, a community-based agency which provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
“I got to know Skills Development when I got my first job when I was in high school, here in Tullahoma, and [I] started doing volunteer work with Skills in the early ‘80s,” she said. “When I came back to Tullahoma to open the restaurant, I knew I definitely wanted to partner with them in some way and have employees here. Scott’s the first person I hired. He’s our oldest employee and has been with us for three years. He’s dependable and loyal, and he’s always in a good mood. He’s definitely a part of our team, and we think the world of him. He takes his work very seriously.”
Skills Development Services works in three counties: Coffee, Bedford, and Lincoln. The primary focus of the agency is to support people to make choices, lead meaningful lives, and to be participating, working members in their communities.
The agency is structured through a number of teams to provide support and assistance to individuals in all three counties to meet the primary focus of the agency following the mission and vision statements.
“I thought it was a good opportunity to let other employers know that there are dependable employees right under our noses,” Moore said. “I don’t think a lot of people know about the work programs that Skills Development offers.”
“I love [working here],” Cone said. “When Paige offered me the job, I was like, ‘Thank you! I’ll start on Monday!”
Cone previously worked at Hardee’s, McDonalds and Taco Bell in Tullahoma before finding his groove in the Sundrop Shoppe’s laidback, family oriented environment. Customers coming through the luncheonette on Tuesdays and Thursdays can know that they’re taken care of with Scott in the kitchen.