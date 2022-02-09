The Highland Rim Scottish Society held its annual tribute to Scottish poet laureate Robert Burns on Saturday, Jan. 29, at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church in Tullahoma. It was the 262nd birthday for Burns and the Society’s 25th Anniversary.
Approximately 75 members attended the event to celebrate with a dinner, silent auction and other special presentations, including a Scottish Dinner with formal Address to the Haggis and the Immortal Memory tribute with the Jacobites by Name, who also provided musical entertainment throughout the evening.
“Our silent auction provides the funds necessary for our HRSS Heritage Scholarship to educate, share, and preserve Scottish Heritage in music, arts, language and/or athletics,” said Society Treasurer Rene’ Cavett.
Denise Smith, owner of The Celtic Cup in Tullahoma, was Mistress of Ceremonies, while Society President Rita Christensen Smith offered remarks throughout the evening.
“We have a diverse membership, each of whom has a direct lineage to one of many Scottish clans,” Smith, the Society’s Membership Chair, said. “There are members not only from Tullahoma, but from Manchester, Normandy, Bell Buckle, Lynchburg, Estill Springs, Goodlettsville, Brentwood, Nashville, Hendersonville, Shelbyville, Chattanooga, McMinnville and from states such as Kentucky and Alabama.”
An annual membership in the Society is $10 per individual or $15 for a family. Contact Denise Smith at The Celtic Cup for more information.