Over 60 cadets and senior members from Civil Air Patrol’s (CAP) Tennessee Wing (TNWG) trained for air and ground Search and Rescue operations 18-20 March in Tullahoma and Greenville. The Director of Cadet Programs (DCP) and Director of Operations for Unmanned Air Systems (DOU) for CAP’s Alabama Wing added to the TNWG leadership team for the weekend. These State-wide training exercises, encompassing all three TNWG Groups, occur at a variety of locations at least four times per year.
Acting as a Total Force partner and official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Civil Air Patrol helps First Air Force rapidly respond to non-military threats domestically in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance. CAP accomplished ten air sorties and 12 ground sorties over the weekend. Air sorties ensure pilots and air crews remain proficient when called upon to deploy air search teams, digital air photography resources, and disaster reconnaissance to every state. CAP Ground teams across the country can augment law enforcement search and rescue teams, support COVID-19 missions, and serve at FEMA Point of Distribution sites. Tennessee Emergency Management has a memorandum of agreement with TNWG to utilize CAP air and ground support.
Lt Col Kevin Divers, Incident Commander for this exercise, noted support from the Tullahoma Airport and a Tennessee National Guard facility was instrumental for training the dedicated cadets and air crews. Lt Col Ray Rader, DOU for the Tennessee CAP Wing, was impressed with the quality of training provided by the Alabama Wing and the level of interest in drone operations by cadets. Lt Col David Stoner, Ground Branch Director for this SAREX, said it was awesome seeing cadets step up, working together forming effective ground and drone teams. Major Gary Fiser, TNWG Group 2 Commander, appreciated seeing volunteer leaders, pilots, and cadets from all around Tennessee working together with the support of the Alabama Wing.
Last year, CAP’s Tennessee Wing responded to the August flooding disaster by launching three photography flights to capture overhead imagery of the affected areas. The Civil Air Patrol planes swept over 2,000 square miles documenting the devastation caused by the flooding, with over 900 photos delivered to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. TNWG has almost 1000 members, including 93 aircrew members and 628 emergency responders available at the end of 2021.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small
Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year.
CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.