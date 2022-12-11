The Caverns was opened in 2018 and moved Underground Bluegrass to the Pelham location after 10 seasons in Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville.In 2011, the program became a nationally syndicated television show airing on PBS.
In 2020, production was suspended due to COVID-19 and resumed last spring. Over the years musical guests have included Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band, The SteelDrivers, Leon Russell, North Mississippi Allstars, The Wood Brothers, Alison Brown Quartet, and the Infamous Stringdusters.
The Caverns has announced dates for the TV taping of the next season of The Caverns Sessions on PBS, which will be Season XII of the long-running subterranean musical series formerly known as Bluegrass Underground, filmed in Grundy County. From March 24 through March 26, The Caverns Sessions PBS TV taping will treat music fans to performances by the finest in roots and Americana music today.
This 3-day event features GRAMMY-winning, singer-songwriter and bluegrass icon Peter Rowan; the earnest, masterful songcraft of Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange); the GRAMMY-nominated, cinematic songs of Iron & Wine; spellbinding, time-bending, vagabond songstress Sierra Ferrell; GRAMMY-nominated and lauded poet, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell; psychedelic, folk, bluegrass, rockers Kitchen Dwellers; virtuosic, genre-benders The Lil Smokies; GRAMMY-winning Mississippi Hill Country blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Cedric Burnside; GRAMMY-nominated all-woman string band Della Mae; husband-and-wife, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award-winners Darin & Brooke Aldridge; GRAMMY-winning, Mohican singer-songwriter, Native American flute maestro Bill Miller; and emerging collaborative roots trio Harley Kimbro Lewis.
With 12 artists jam-packed into one epic weekend of underground concerts, The Caverns Sessions performances will be captured for the 12th season of the multiple Emmy Award-winning subterranean series, which debuted on PBS as Bluegrass Underground in 2011. The new season of The Caverns Sessions will premiere in the Fall of 2023 on PBS stations nationwide.
“As the second longest-running music series on American television, we’re grateful for our longtime partnerships with PBS and WCTE, and our underwriters who make the series possible,” says Todd Mayo, the series co-producer and owner of The Caverns. “We look forward to showcasing a deep diversity of magical underground performances with The Caverns Sessions this year, and in the years to come.”
To be at the 3-day live taping event is a music lover’s ultimate experience, especially for fans who revel in discovering new artists on the verge of worldwide acclaim.
The Caverns Sessions PBS TV taping presents an early springtime opportunity to see a festival-worthy line-up. Tucked below the rolling hills of Tennessee inside The Caverns with a unique, world-renowned combination of established and buzzworthy artists, award-winning sound and lighting production, and breathtaking natural beauty, The Caverns Sessions PBS TV Taping is a 3-day fete like no other.
Tickets for The Caverns Sessions PBS TV Taping go on sale Friday, December 9th at Noon CT at thecaverns.com.
The Caverns Sessions is underwritten on PBS by Tennessee Tourism, Gibson Gives Foundation and by Grundy County, TN. The 12-episode series is presented to PBS nationally in partnership with WCTE in Cookeville, TN, which serves the Upper Cumberland and Middle Tennessee. If you are interested in seeing how this phenom came about you can watch Bluegrass Underground: Making of the Caverns on PBS. The under half hour special walks the viewer through the beginning of the concept to the inaugural event in the subterrestrial music space.