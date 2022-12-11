Caverns season 12

The Caverns was opened in 2018 and moved Underground Bluegrass to the Pelham location after 10 seasons in Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville.In 2011, the program became a nationally syndicated television show airing on PBS.

“As the second-longest music series on American Television, we’re grateful for our longtime partnership with PBS and WCTE,” Underground founder and executive producer Todd Mayo said. “Together we’re able to bring television viewers a diversity of roots music from one of the most iconic music destinations in the world, The Caverns in Grundy County, Tennessee.”

 In 2020, production was suspended due to COVID-19 and resumed last spring. Over the years musical guests have included Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band, The SteelDrivers, Leon Russell, North Mississippi Allstars, The Wood Brothers, Alison Brown Quartet, and the Infamous Stringdusters.

The Caverns has announced dates for the TV taping of the next season of The Caverns Sessions on PBS, which will be Season XII of the long-running subterranean musical series formerly known as Bluegrass Underground, filmed in Grundy County. From March 24 through March 26, The Caverns Sessions PBS TV taping will treat music fans to performances by the finest in roots and Americana music today. 

This 3-day event features GRAMMY-winning, singer-songwriter and bluegrass icon Peter Rowan; the earnest, masterful songcraft of Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange); the GRAMMY-nominated, cinematic songs of Iron & Wine; spellbinding, time-bending, vagabond songstress Sierra Ferrell; GRAMMY-nominated and lauded poet, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Allison Russell; psychedelic, folk, bluegrass, rockers Kitchen Dwellers; virtuosic, genre-benders The Lil Smokies; GRAMMY-winning Mississippi Hill Country blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Cedric Burnside; GRAMMY-nominated all-woman string band Della Mae; husband-and-wife, International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award-winners Darin & Brooke Aldridge; GRAMMY-winning, Mohican singer-songwriter, Native American flute maestro Bill Miller; and emerging collaborative roots trio Harley Kimbro Lewis. 