The Tullahoma Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) School just completed its first Summer Program, and it was a great success as many volunteers from the community came by to share knowledge of their careers. The careers from the volunteers ranged from medical personnel, a police officer, a petting zoo from Party Animals, from Morrison, and a pottery teacher from Sewanee. Thompson Machinery also delivered a front end loader for the children to see and enjoy.
The last program for the summer started with a demonstration on how HVAC systems work to keep homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
“Mr. Greg Smith was our presenter and did a great job helping our young children to understand the basics,” Rachel White of SDA School said. “He even presented each child with their own bubble wand to have fun with.”
The summer program also had a craft and food session where the children made healthy food, and had a bouncy waterslide and outdoor themed play centers.
The SDA School is located at 231 Turkey Creek Drive in Tullahoma. There are two spots still open for Kindergarten for the upcoming fall semester.
“It provides excellent education with a Christian element,” White said. “Bible stories and lessons are taught with the emphasis on teaching Christ-like behavior and values that will help each child as they grow. There is family atmosphere where each child is loved, accepted and treated with kindness. The Montessori program is the model for classroom learning, where each child can learn at their own pace.”