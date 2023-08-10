Seventh Day Adventist School

The Tullahoma Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) School just completed its first Summer Program, and it was a great success as many volunteers from the community came by to share knowledge of their careers. The careers from the volunteers ranged from medical personnel, a police officer, a petting zoo from Party Animals, from Morrison, and a pottery teacher from Sewanee. Thompson Machinery also delivered a front end loader for the children to see and enjoy.

 The last program for the summer started with a demonstration on how HVAC systems work to keep homes warm in the winter and cool in the summer.