Independence Day is less than a few days away, and it’s not too soon to start planning to join in the big Sewanee Fourth of July celebration.
The full-day celebration will be held on July 4 with most activities happening on University Avenue. The parade begins at the caution light at the intersection of Georgia and University avenues and will travel to downtown.
The Sewanee parade theme will be, “Hot-Diggity All-American Dogs!” The theme was selected to encompass all things “dog,” from beloved pets to the All-American favorite food, hot dogs, and anything and everything in between.
Parade committee members welcome all kinds of entries including floats, decorated cars, golf carts, wagons, wheelbarrows, bikes, big wheels and scooters, bands, clubs and people on foot. Trophies will be awarded for the best float, best decorated vehicle and horse, best decorated bike, best banner, best costume and judge’s favorite.
There are many ways to join in the celebration, whether you decide to enter as a parade participant or just want to get in on the other fun activities such as the mutt show or cake-decorating contests. There will be plenty of fun going on all up and down University Avenue with children’s games, live music, an arts and crafts show, volleyball tournament and more. Airplane rides for ages 16 and younger will be offered (weather permitting) after the parade until 6 p.m. at the Sewanee Airport for a $30 donation to go to Animal Harbor. An air show will begin at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.
The big fireworks blowout will begin at dusk with food truck alley available beginning at 5 p.m. Admission to the fireworks show is a $1 donation. Parking at the lake will be limited to handicapped and special needs only. Non-handicap attendees should plan to walk or bike to the event.
On Saturday, July 3, a street dance will be held featuring the band “Men of Soul.” A splish-splash bash will also be held featuring kid’s games, water slide, food and family fun.
The parade begins at 2 p.m. with line-up beginning at noon on Georgia Avenue. Judging begins at 1 p.m. For more information, go to http://www.sewanee4thofjuly.org or email jkgressl@sewanee.edu.