Miss Tullahoma 2021

From left are 12th grade representative Kailyn Amaya Farrell, ninth grade representative Elise Kelly McCullough, 1st runner-up Annsley Kare Vaughn, 3rd runner-up Trista Dana Eggleston, Miss Tullahoma Mary-Kathryn Marie Stroop, 2nd runner-up Allie Elizabeth Cardwell, 11th grade representative Faith Danielle Banks and 10th grade representative Addison Elizabeth Mahaffey.

 Candy Couch photo

The Tullahoma High School auditorium was lit up with glittering gowns recently as the annual Miss Tullahoma pageant took place.

Mary-Kathryn Marie Stroop was crowned Miss Tullahoma 2021, succeeding Raven Hellena Guilford in the role.

Dozens of girls donned their best evening wear in search of the crowns for Miss Tullahoma, Junior Miss Tullahoma and Little Miss Tullahoma.

Jr Miss Tullahoma 2021

Brooklyn Danay Hampton, center, was crowned Junior Miss Tullahoma 2021. From left are 3rd runner-up Pazlee Maverity Lowe, 2nd runner-up Marlee Rhiann Chessor, Hampton, 1st runner-up Jadian Brianna Keith and 4th runner-up Brookelyn Niccole Hartsfield.

The new Junior Miss Tullahoma is Brooklyn Danay Hampton. She succeeds Isabella Faith English for the crown. Her court is made up of first runner-up Jadian Brianna Keith, second runner-up Marlee Rhiann Chessor, third runner-up Pazlee Maverity Lowe and fourth runner-up Brookelyn Niccole Hartsfield.

Little Miss Tullahoma 2021

Alyvia Rose Howard, center, was crowned Little Miss Tullahoma 2021. From left are her court, made up of 4th runner-up Jozie Elise Roberts, 2nd runner-up Aubrey Claire Cunningham, Howard, 1st runner-up Abigail Rayne Smith and 3rd runner-up Clara Mae Sullivan.

Alyvia Rose Howard was crowned Little Miss Tullahoma 2021. Her court is made up of first runner-up Abigail Rayne Smith, second runner-up Aubrey Claire Cunningham, third runner-up Clara Mae Sullivan and fourth runner-up Jozie Elise Roberts. She succeeds Hazel Graylin Tipps for the crown.

Making up Miss Tullahoma’s court this year are first through third runners-up, as well as a representative from each grade level. Pageant coordinator Sharon Woodard said earlier this year that the change in the court makeup was a strategic move to encourage more participation in the annual pageant, which serves as a fundraiser for the high school.

In order to raise enough money to put on the pageant itself and help the school with various financial needs, a few dozen young ladies need to participate. The pageant has suffered from decreased interest in the past, causing Woodard and other pageant officials to nearly cancel the event a few years ago.

Thankfully, enough interest from high school students has kept the pageant going for many years.

Miss Tullahoma Mary-Kathryn Stroop’s court was made up of first runner-up Annsley Kare Vaughn, second runner-up Allie Elizabeth Cardwell, third runner-up Trista Dana Eggleston, 12th grade representative Kailyn Amaya Farrell, 11th grade representative Faith Danielle Banks, 10th grade representative Addison Elizabeth Mahaffey and ninth grade representative Elise Kelly McCullough.

