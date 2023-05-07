Local artisan Mary Marko

Local artisan Mary Marko is pictured with some of her handmade seashell crafts at Foothills Crafts in Manchester. 

 Nathan Havenner photo

Manchester resident Mary Marko has combined her love of the beach and sea shells with a newfound passion for crafting that she discovered following her retirement.

While Marko creates a variety of larger shapes such as a cross, heart and star, she always makes smaller pieces such as angels, owls and people.

