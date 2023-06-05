Sheds 365 (1)
Kyle Murphy photo

With its one year anniversary coming up, Sheds 365 recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to General Manager of Sheds 365 Bob Boyd, Sheds 365 sells high quality, hand built storage buildings like sheds, barns, carports, garages and so on. He described Sheds 365 as a vertically integrated storage unit company, which he said they build their sheds and other storage units from their local factory in Winchester, their own logistics company to set up the sheds and payment plan options for customers looking to rent to own. Boyd said Sheds 365 recently expanded its lot to showcase what the business has to offer, and is excited for some of the newer models that are being developed.

Sheds 365 (2)

