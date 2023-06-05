With its one year anniversary coming up, Sheds 365 recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
According to General Manager of Sheds 365 Bob Boyd, Sheds 365 sells high quality, hand built storage buildings like sheds, barns, carports, garages and so on. He described Sheds 365 as a vertically integrated storage unit company, which he said they build their sheds and other storage units from their local factory in Winchester, their own logistics company to set up the sheds and payment plan options for customers looking to rent to own. Boyd said Sheds 365 recently expanded its lot to showcase what the business has to offer, and is excited for some of the newer models that are being developed.
Boyd said the culture of Sheds 365 is focused on the customer experience, which he said has been impactful as the community has been very welcoming.
“We’re excited to be a part of this community,” Boyd said. “The Tullahoma community has been really good to us.”
Boyd also praised Sheds 365’s specialist David Berryhill, the Tullahoma location’s specialist, for his success in the community since its opening June 2022, highlighting his post sale services where he helps customers after they have purchased their product.
“The relationship is not over,” Boyd said. “We’re here to help and that’s how David has been so successful in the community. He really cares.”
Boyd said from watching how Berryhill works with his customers, he’s excited to see what word of mouth does for him as he’s thorough and thoughtful when he is working with customers. He also praised the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce, who helped with the ribbon cutting ceremony, for their support to Sheds 365 by helping with advertising and connecting with other local businesses.
Sheds 365 is located at 1234 S. Jackson St. and accepts appointments. Business hours for Sheds 365 are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday or by appointment. To book an appointment, call 931-563-9110 or email jberryhill@sheds365.com.