The traveling exhibition “Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster 1844-2012” made its residency at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center for the month of March.
“Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster 1844–2012” is a traveling exhibition show organized by Exhibits USA/Mid-America Arts Alliance that displays various political posters from the last 170 years. The exhibit gives attendees a chance to explore and engage with a variety of styles, design trends, and printing technology of the posters.
“Sign of the Times” is curated by Hal Wert, Ph.D., collector and professor of history at Kansas City Art Institute.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center held its grand opening for the exhibit on Saturday March 6. Each of the four galleries were sectioned off to represent different eras of the political poster starting with the earliest posters. All of the posters came from mostly private collections, historical societies, the Library of Congress or the artists themselves, so the exhibit has signs on display asking attendees to not take photos of the posters.
The first gallery consists of some of the first campaign posters from the 1840s through the early 1900s. The posters of the time were hand-colored portraits that were printed via lithographic printing. The first posters printed for a presidential and vice-presidential candidate’s campaign were for the 1844 campaign between Whig Party candidates Henry Clay and Theodore Frelinghuysen and eventual winners James K. Polk and George M. Dallas of the Democratic Party. Some other early posters in the gallery include William L. McKinley, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and William Howard Taft.
As attendees move to the next two galleries on the first floor, they will see the change of the style of the posters as it progressed from the late 1890s all the way to 1968. This was in part to the technological advances in lithographic printing in the 1880s created an explosion of color, which was seen in art prints, penny postcard books and advertising material like calendars, trading cards and theater posters.
By the 1940s, new refinements in the offset printing press expanded the production, distribution and quality of inexpensive color prints became the designer’s preferred printing method. Along with the change of printing methods, a new design emerged called the “floating head” poster where the posters just featured the heads of the candidates. However, the “floating head” poster faded from the spotlight by 1964. Some of the prominent posters during this era were candidates Barry M. Goldwater and John F. Kennedy.
The main gallery on the second floor consists of posters from the 1960s all the way to 2012. When attendees enter the gallery they will see what is called “the poster explosion” from 1968 through 1972. During this time, a large number of artists created a variety of posters that featured eye-popping images in vibrant colors and utilizing new printing techniques in a wide range of styles during the Civil Rights Movement and carried on into a youth rebellion where drugs, rock ‘n’ roll, opposition to the Vietnam War and politics became inseparable. Some of the most notable posters of the time were Sen. Eugene McCarthy and Sen. George McGovern.
The final area of the upstairs gallery consists of the more modern posters seen in the last 20 years. After 1972 the number of quality posters decreased as activist artists rarely found a candidate they wanted to support. Yet, each election did product some notable posters Ronald Reagan’s “Reagan Country” poster and George W. Bush’s “W” poster.
By 2008 there was a grassroots poster explosion after Barack Obama’s unexpected win in Iowa that wasn’t seen in quite some time, even though many of his best posters were unofficial. Artists like Ron English created an abundant limited edition screen prints, while other artists delivered their images through the internet via emails, social media and podcasts as the posters could be sent out in seconds. By the time of the 2012 election, members of the art community did not have the same enthusiasm, returning to a few standout posters of Obama and his opponent Mitt Romney.
“Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster 1844–2012” was featured at the art center until March 27. The April exhibits at the art center will feature the works of the current TFAC members. Gallery hours for the art center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St.
