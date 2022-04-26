Jamey Simmons and the MTSU Blue Jazztet will take the stage this Saturday at South Jackson to celebrate International Jazz Day.
The group, led by Simmons, consists of the jazz students attending MTSU will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Simmons is the director of Jazz Studies at MTSU where he teaches classes in jazz and directs Jazz Ensemble I.
Jazz guitarist Don Jones will be playing in front of the reception room for attendees during concessions.
According to South Jackson Civic Association Chairman Greg Gressel, “Jazz on Jackson” is the civic center’s jazz event and they try to hold it at least once a year to keep a focus on jazz music and introduce to a new generation.
“We love jazz as an art form and really want to make sure that all generations are becoming familiar with it, and falling in love with it just like generations before it,” Gressel told The News. “We have a real commitment to jazz music at South Jackson to help continue that culture and education.”
There will be two types of ticket options available for individuals and groups. Individual tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students in advance, and $17 for adults and $13 for students at the door. Special opportunities to view the band as if the one is in a jazz club are available with side and backstage tables for your party. Tables will be limited to a party of two, four or six members. The cost for tickets are $60 for a table two, $110 for a table of four and $150 for a table of six. There will be limited number of tables available. Tables will include choice of wines and a charcuterie board exclusive for attendee’s private table.
House tickets available to purchase southjackson.org, and table tickets available only by calling the box office at 931-455-5321.
Just before “Jazz on Jackson,” South Jackson will hold its second “Friday Night Concert Series” Friday, April 29, with The Differents Duo taking the Courtyard Stage. General admission is $10 and show time is set for 7 p.m. No outside food or beverages will be allowed, as full concessions and a bar will be available. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own chairs to enjoy the concerts. Tickets can be purchased at southjackson.org or at the box office.
About Simmons
Simmons earned his Master of Music in Jazz and Contemporary Media at the Eastman School of Music where he studied under jazz composer and arranger Fred Sturm.
Simmons toured internationally with the Glenn Miller Orchestra as a trumpet player and is active on the Nashville music scene. He has made appearances with many artists as diversified as the Temptations, Dave Weckl, Buddy DeFranco, Lee Konitz, Duffy Jackson, Vince Gill, Debby Boone, and the Nashville Jazz Orchestra. He’s written arrangements and compositions that have been performed by the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, the Buffalo Symphony Pops, the Nashville Jazz Orchestra, Brussels Jazz Orchestra and numerous university and high school ensembles. Simmons’ published compositions and arrangements are available through Heritage Jazz Works/ Lorenz Music, Sierra Music, ejazzlines.com and Kjos Music Publishing.